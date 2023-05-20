everything they never told you about filler!

Are you tired of wrinkles or imperfections on your face but don’t want to opt for cosmetic surgery? The filler that’s what’s right for you. Let’s find out what it is, what the costs are and what the benefits are, how it works and what the results are before and after.

The filler represents a more practical and faster method for correct imperfections of the face or accentuate parts of it. The term filler means ‘fill’ and is characterized by the injection of products precisely injectables such as hyaluronic acid or collagen in the points that you want to modify. It can be performed on the nose, cheekbones, facial wrinkles, lips but the face is not exclusive, in fact this technique can also be performed on the buttocks.

An important aspect to underline is that the filler, in most cases, does not last forever, in fact periodically and based on the products used, it must be repeated to maintain the desired results. The filler is practiced by healthcare professionals such as licensed plastic surgeons or general practitioners.

What is it used for?

increase the volume of lip o cheekbones

o reduce the wrinkles and make your face smoother

and make your face smoother improve the face symmetry

correct imperfections or scars

make a correction to nasomaking it more harmonious

Based on the injection site, the most suitable type of product is chosen. There are many that can be enclosed in 3 categories:

biodegradable and reabsorbable

semi-permanent or partially synthetic

permanent or completely synthetic

Filler vs Botox

We often talk about fillers and botox as if they were the same thing. In reality, the objective is the same, that is to improve the characteristics of the face, but the type of treatment and the action of the product are different. The botox consists of a neurotoxin namely the botulinum toxin; instead the filler it consists of hyaluronic acid or autologous fat, calcium hydroxyapatite, polymethyl methacrylate or other substances.