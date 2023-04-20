Home » Exchange of information and experience on the status of measures on the subject of Ebola
Health

Exchange of information and experience on the status of measures on the subject of Ebola

by admin

6. November 2014. As a continuation of the exchange that has been taking place regularly between the federal government and the federal states since March, an intensive exchange of information and experience on the status of the measures on the subject of Ebola took place today. In addition to the federal departments and the Ebola representative of the federal government, representatives of the federal states and aid organizations came at the invitation of the Federal Minister of Health Hermann Grohe in the Federal Ministry of Health.

This exchange ensures that all bodies responsible for infection protection are up to date and that the necessary preparations can be made on site, emergency procedures are prepared and updated. In addition, the current situation in West Africa was reported on and how to deal with returning helpers was discussed. The Robert Koch Institute has developed recommendations for dealing with returnees together with the countries that are responsible for protecting against infection on site. These can serve as a guide for the responsible local health authority, which takes specific measures in accordance with the Infection Protection Act after weighing up the risk situation in individual cases.

The recommendations are on the Website of the Robert Koch Institute available.

See also  A debate on the heads of citizens on the future of family doctors

You may also like

life of a soldier at the front in...

Murder in Scaldasole, woman killed in via Piave

Waiting lists, new services, rare diseases and assisted...

Giorgetti’s plan: “Cut taxes on those who have...

Cutro decree, majority: modify amendment on special protection

These 9 things should never go in the...

38-year-old woman stabbed to death, brother injured. She...

A pill to cure bile duct cancer

PFAS plastics are banned: Doctor explains what PFAS...

Forlì, a motorized hang glider crashed in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy