Exchange of information and experience on the status of measures on the subject of Ebola

6. November 2014. As a continuation of the exchange that has been taking place regularly between the federal government and the federal states since March, an intensive exchange of information and experience on the status of the measures on the subject of Ebola took place today. In addition to the federal departments and the Ebola representative of the federal government, representatives of the federal states and aid organizations came at the invitation of the Federal Minister of Health Hermann Grohe in the Federal Ministry of Health.

This exchange ensures that all bodies responsible for infection protection are up to date and that the necessary preparations can be made on site, emergency procedures are prepared and updated. In addition, the current situation in West Africa was reported on and how to deal with returning helpers was discussed. The Robert Koch Institute has developed recommendations for dealing with returnees together with the countries that are responsible for protecting against infection on site. These can serve as a guide for the responsible local health authority, which takes specific measures in accordance with the Infection Protection Act after weighing up the risk situation in individual cases.

The recommendations are on the Website of the Robert Koch Institute available.