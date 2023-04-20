Phone sales are decreasing | MobIT

Apple lost ground to Samsung in the first quarter, but the South Korean giant has reason to worry.

The struggle for supremacy in the market smartphones is in full swing. Many brands, including Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo, are trying to attract as many customers as possible, i.e. to capture as large a share of sales as possible. Sales information most often comes to us from analyst companies, and one of them, Canalyshas just published hers smartphone sales report in the first quarter of 2023. Unfortunately, it’s not good news.

Sales fell by 12 percent in the first three months

Although the competition is increasing, we fear that the same cannot be said for sales. According to latest report, compared to the same period last year, smartphone sales fell by 12 percent in the first three months of 2023. Of course, not every period of the year is the same, and fluctuations of around 10 percent are quite normal. However, this is already an ongoing trend, and it is clear that users change their devices less and less.

Samsung – 24% (Q1, 2022) – 22% (Q1, 2023)

Apple – 18% (Q1, 2022) – 21% (Q1, 2023)

Xiaomi – 13% (Q1, 2022) – 11% (Q1, 2023)

Oppo – 9% (Q1, 2022) – 10% (Q1, 2023)

alive – 8% (Q1, 2022) – 8% (Q1, 2023)

Others – 28% (Q1, 2022) – 28% (Q1, 2023)

As you can see in the comparison above, the most important difference is the change in pole position – again. Apple, which was at the top during the last quarter thanks to the sales of the iPhone 14 series of devices, gave up its place to the company Samsung. The reason for this change is definitely presentation Galaxy S23 series and dampening the hype surrounding current Apple models.

However, it is interesting that this year the difference is not as big as the previous ones, because last year’s 6 percent difference fell to only 1 percent. Despite this, the South Korean giant is still the global leader in terms of the total number of phones sold, which is especially due to sales low budget devices. However, if we look at profits alone, Apple easily leads in that category.

If we look at the third place on the list, Xiaomi, we see that the company continues to struggle with growth, and in the first three months of this year it managed to capture 11 percent of the market share, 2% less than last year. Xiaomi can certainly find the reasons for this decline in inflation and the global economic crisis, although the company is often criticized by customers for increasing prices. The fourth and fifth places on the list are occupied by Oppo and vivo, which managed to maintain or strengthen the position from 2022.

