Home » Sad Pudilová after the controversial defeat: Disappointment. The middle finger from the opponent is the highlight. What revenge?
Sports

Sad Pudilová after the controversial defeat: Disappointment. The middle finger from the opponent is the highlight. What revenge?

by admin

Even a few days after the controversial defeat, negative emotions prevail. The loss of the Czech fighter Lucie Pudilova in the famous UFC against the Panamanian opponent Joselyne Edwards is taken hard by the whole MMA world. After the decision of the judges, the seemingly unequivocal victory of the native of Příbram turned into a surprising loss (1:2 on points), which almost no one expected at the time. “Even the coach didn’t take a breath,” recounts Pudilová in an interview for Sport.cz. In addition, the Czech fighter was really upset by the post-match moment, when middle fingers were directed at her address from her opponent. In short, she did not come to terms with this behavior and there will probably be retaliation in the future.

