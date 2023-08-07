Exclusive Wellness Activities for Children: From Breathing Techniques to Yoga Retreats

Title: Exclusive Hotels Offer Wellness Activities for Children: A New Trend in Luxury Travel

Subtitle: Resorts embrace mindfulness and creativity to foster children’s well-being

More and more luxury resorts worldwide are providing children with the opportunity to learn breathing techniques, meditation, and yoga. These exclusive hotels are offering unique wellness activities exclusively designed for young guests, allowing them to develop skills and learn tools that they can apply in their everyday lives. Here are a few of the most exceptional hotels that provide wellness experiences for children.

Joali Being, Maldives: A Paradise for Young Minds

Joali Being, originally an adults-only hotel, has introduced Joy of Being, a one-week wellness retreat focusing on children aged 6 to 12 years old during the spring and summer seasons. The program is centered around the mind, skin, microbiome, and energy, aiming to disconnect children from technology and reconnect them with nature and themselves. Children can participate in a variety of classes, including herbology, nutritional workshops, stargazing, marine gardening, and soap making.

Chateau de La Messardière, Saint-Tropez (France): A Summer Oasis for the Entire Family

Situated in Saint-Tropez, Chateau de La Messardière offers stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and invites families to enjoy memorable moments together. Their ‘Airelles Summer Camp’ welcomes children as young as 3 years old. The program includes numerous activities and creative workshops, such as pony rides, gardening, cooking, and painting. Aside from exciting activities, the hotel also provides moments of relaxation for children.

Four Seasons Punta Mita (Mexico): Nurturing Mind and Body

Catering to children aged 5 to 12 years old, Four Seasons Punta Mita offers a program called KidsWell. This initiative introduces bubble breathing, guided meditation, and watercolor classes to promote relaxation. The program’s objective is to equip children with tools they can use beyond their stay, helping them manage stress and generate positive energy.

Erika Ibarra, a professional with expertise in psychology and child studies, oversees the children’s program at Four Seasons Punta Mita.

Hanalei Bay Hotel, Kauai (Hawaii): Cultivating Wellness and Sustainability

At Hanalei Bay Hotel, children between the ages of 4 and 12 can choose from a wide range of daily classes focused on wellness and sustainability. With activities aimed at promoting mindfulness, creative expression, and a deeper connection with nature, the hotel encourages children to explore their surroundings and engage in activities such as lei-making, hula classes, and canoe construction. Additionally, older children can participate in plant-based cooking lessons and guided bicycle tours.

The hotel also promotes environmental awareness by teaching children about planting, cultivating plants, and learning about marine life.

Luxury resorts embracing wellness activities for children are making family vacations more fulfilling, allowing younger guests to develop valuable skills and expand their horizons in a relaxed and enriching environment. These exclusive programs not only offer unforgettable experiences but also equip children with tools for a well-rounded and balanced lifestyle.

