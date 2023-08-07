Epa Colombia talks about the first year of Petro

She also mentioned that her company was generating a total of 500 jobs directly and indirectly, something that made her feel very proud but also very responsible:

“Sometimes it is scary, because one says: my God with all this that is happening, the economy, the country, the change of government… with all these scandals and that this year has been too quiet, well, the truth is one worries too much because beyond paying 35% to the DIAN, to the government, you have to pay payroll, rent, services but hey, God has been very great and merciful and so far I have done very well, “he explained.

This comment It led Eva to investigate a little more and ask her specifically if the actions that President Gustavo Petro was taking worried her or caused concern:

“Well yes, the truth worries me a little, but hey, one has to wait for the change they promised, that’s what all the Colombian people are waiting for, that change,” he said, adding that he had hoped that this year, which is the first of the president was a little better.

The influencer ended by saying that 2023 has been a very complex year for commerce in general and that she sees the impact but that she will continue to work with dedication to carry out her dreams.

