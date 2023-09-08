Home » EXOTIC MELANGE BIOPAP TRAY 250 G
EXOTIC MELANGE BIOPAP TRAY 250 G

Brand name: EXOTIC MELANGE BIOPAP TRAY 250 G

Name: MAINARDI NICOLA SRL

Reason for reporting: Chemical risk recall

Publication date: August 29, 2023

Recall EXOTIC MELANGE BIOPAP TRAY 250 G – MAINARDI NICOLA SRL

29-08-2023 – PDF (0.56 Mb)

