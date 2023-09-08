0
Brand name: EXOTIC MELANGE BIOPAP TRAY 250 G
Name: MAINARDI NICOLA SRL
Reason for reporting: Chemical risk recall
Publication date: August 29, 2023
Documentation
29-08-2023 – PDF (0.56 Mb)
