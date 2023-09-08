Intesa Sanpaolo, Carlo Messina elected best CEO in Europe for the sixth year in a row

First bank in Europe in the management of relations with institutional investors, financial analysts and ESG aspects and with the best CEO in Europe (for the sixth consecutive year) Carlo Messina. This is the result achieved by Intesa Sanpaolo at the end of a survey conducted by the research company Institutional Investor among around 1,900 institutional investors and financial analysts.

The institute’s board of directors was also ranked first for the second year among European banks in the relevant ranking, introduced for the first time last year. Stefano Del Punta was the best Chief Financial Officer for the seventh year; the Investor Relations team, led by Marco Delfrate and Andrea Tamagnini, was the best for the sixth year; Marco Delfrate is first in the ranking dedicated to Investor Relations Professionals for the sixth year; Intesa Sanpaolo ranked first for ESG aspects in European banks for the fourth year.

“It is a source of great pride, for all Intesa Sanpaolo, to receive such important awards for many consecutive years, which once again see us at the top in Europe” commented the CEO and managing director of Intesa Sanpaolo, Carlo Messina. «The appreciation of investors and analysts – added the manager – is the confirmation of the bank’s ability to obtain significant and sustainable results, of the vision in implementing innovative industrial projects, capable of generating solid value over time, and of our marked sensitivity towards ESG issues. All this thanks to a clear strategy, a well-prepared and cohesive management team and, above all, the commitment of our 100,000 people, to whom my personal thanks go. Transparency and responsible financial communication, we are convinced, are an essential part of the ongoing dialogue with all our stakeholders”.