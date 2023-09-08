Sergio Bonelli Editore presents THE DIVINE CONGREGA 3: THE FURIOUS ORLANDO

Sergio Bonelli Publisher

THE DIVINE CONGREGATE 03

THE FURIOUS ORLANDO

The third volume will be available in comic shops and bookstores from September 15th

from the series by Marco Nucci and Giulio Antonio Gualtieri

“When a year ago Giulio Gualtieri and I completed the screenplay for Canto II of the Divine Congrega, we already knew that the adventures of our paladins would not end there. The first book had achieved good success, it was urgent to polish the armor and move forward. Well, devising a new subject was complicated. There was no shortage of ideas, but a dilemma weighed on them: how could we have revived the mail after having accompanied readers to nothing less than Hell? Is there a more phantasmagorical and fascinating place? “Maybe the moon…”, we said to each other as a joke, now ready to give up. It was like the flip of a switch, and in no time at all the idea arrived.”

Marco Nucci

There is no respite for the group of heroes led by Dante Alighieri. Evil gives no rest and reveals itself again with the face of a ghost from an almost forgotten epic past, populated by ladies, daring knights, courteous loves and chivalrous exploits. In fact, it is said that the misty nights of Malalbergo are disturbed by none other than the ghost of the Paladin Orlando, whose famous fury sung by Ariosto would not have been appeased even with death. And who better than the Divine Congregation can stop the trail of blood left by the mysterious murderer?

This is the plot of IL FURIOSO ORLANDO, the third volume of the Sergio Bonelli Editore series of LA DIVINA CONGREGA. At the texts two of the best screenwriters of the new generation, Marco Nucci, now a constant presence on the pages of Topolino, and Giulio Antonio Gualtieri, also known to the readers of Dampyr; the drawings, cover and colors are signed by Alessio Petillo, Simone Pace, Matteo Spirito and Valeria De Sanctis.

The volume is enriched by a gallery created by the designers with comments by Marco Nucci and Giulio Antonio Gualtieri.

