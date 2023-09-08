Home » Dimitris Itoudis about to say goodbye to the Greek national team?
Dimitris Itoudis about to say goodbye to the Greek national team?

Dimitris Itoudis about to say goodbye to the Greek national team?

Despite a contract until the end of 2024, Dimitris Itoudis’ experience as coach of Greece could be the end of the headlines. To report an imminent change is Gazzetta.grwhich highlights how the former CSKA player could choose to focus exclusively on Fenerbahce.

Greece will return to the field in February for the EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers, and will be involved in the Pre-Olympic tournament at the beginning of July: according to the newspaper, the national federation could consider a candidacy to host one of the four tournaments.

