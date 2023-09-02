Unexpected Results Shake Up Quarterfinal Crosses in Central American Cup 2023

2023 Central American Cup Quarterfinal Matchups Revealed After Unexpected Results in Group Stage

August 31, 2023 – The recent defeat suffered by Motagua during the last match of the Central American Cup group stage has caused a major upheaval in the tournament’s planned matchups.

Alajuelense emerged victorious with an impressive 5-1 scoreline against the Honduran team, leaving the Motagua blues stunned. Luckily, Motagua had already secured their place in the quarterfinals. However, their unexpected loss means they will face a different opponent than originally anticipated.

Motagua’s defeat led to a change in the quarterfinal draw, pitting them against Panama’s CAI, a team that had previously held Olimpia to a draw at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa. This outcome has disrupted the eagles’ plans for a home advantage in the next round.

On the other hand, Alajuelense’s resounding victory not only secured their spot in the quarterfinals but also ensured they finished at the top of Group D. Thanks to their exceptional goal difference, they surpassed Cartaginés in the standings, making them their unexpected quarterfinal opponent.

Other quarterfinal matchups include Herediano versus Communications and Saprissa against Real Estelí from Nicaragua. The alterations in the final group stage standings have resulted in Saprissa having a different opponent than initially expected.

As the tournament progresses, the Central American Cup Quarterfinals promise thrilling and unpredictable matches. Football fans eagerly await the upcoming clashes, with each team striving to make their mark and secure a spot in the semifinals.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Central American Cup 2023.