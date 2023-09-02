Home » Elton John to Perform Inaugural Concert at New Amphitheatre in El Dorado Park, Cape Cana
Entertainment

Elton John to Perform Inaugural Concert at New Amphitheatre in El Dorado Park, Cape Cana

by admin
Elton John to Perform Inaugural Concert at New Amphitheatre in El Dorado Park, Cape Cana

Elton John to Perform at Grand Opening Concert in Dominican Republic

August 31, 2023 – Elton John has announced that he will be performing at the grand opening concert of the new Amphitheatre at El Dorado Park in Cape Cana. The concert, titled “A Night With Elton John,” will take place on Friday, October 6, 2023.

This will be Elton John’s first performance in the Dominican Republic since 2014 and his first scheduled show since the conclusion of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which became the highest-grossing tour of all time.

The concert promises to be an intimate and memorable experience as the venue will have an exclusive capacity of 2,600. Ticket pre-sales will start on Friday, September 1 at 9:00 a.m. for banreservas cardholders, and will be available to the general public on Monday, September 4 at 9:00 a.m. through the concert’s website.

Fans of Elton John and music enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating this historic event, as it marks the inauguration of the new Amphitheatre and offers an opportunity to witness the legendary performer in an intimate setting.

See also  The 4K restored version of "Scented Soul Girl" debuted at the Beijing Film Festival. This time, iQiyi's AI has become an "old film restorer"-Qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

The 375th HokBen Grand Opening in Mampang Prapatan

Cuban Musician Freddy Cardenas, Founder of Celia Cruz...

FRED PERRY Presents ‘Night Tales’: Exploring the Birthplace...

Follow-up recommendation for the weekend the dresser

Salma Hayek: Breaking Barriers in Hollywood and Achieving...

Auto sales up 12% in August Here are...

Liu Yifei Nominated for Best Actress at Inaugural...

Kinfill is the new Aesop

Former Dire Straits guitarist Jack Sonni passes away...

“Jeanne du Barry”, a costume drama that half...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy