Elton John to Perform Inaugural Concert at New Amphitheatre in El Dorado Park, Cape Cana

Elton John to Perform at Grand Opening Concert in Dominican Republic

August 31, 2023 – Elton John has announced that he will be performing at the grand opening concert of the new Amphitheatre at El Dorado Park in Cape Cana. The concert, titled “A Night With Elton John,” will take place on Friday, October 6, 2023.

This will be Elton John’s first performance in the Dominican Republic since 2014 and his first scheduled show since the conclusion of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which became the highest-grossing tour of all time.

The concert promises to be an intimate and memorable experience as the venue will have an exclusive capacity of 2,600. Ticket pre-sales will start on Friday, September 1 at 9:00 a.m. for banreservas cardholders, and will be available to the general public on Monday, September 4 at 9:00 a.m. through the concert’s website.

Fans of Elton John and music enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating this historic event, as it marks the inauguration of the new Amphitheatre and offers an opportunity to witness the legendary performer in an intimate setting.

