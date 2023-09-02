Deputy of Arena Party released, to face charges of Illitic Enrichment and Money Laundering

Deputy of Arena Party Faces Criminal Charges of Illicit Enrichment and Money Laundering

The deputy of the Arena party, Alberto Romero, was released on Friday evening, marking a significant development in his ongoing legal saga. Romero’s case will now proceed to the First Criminal Chamber of the First Section of the Center, where he will face accusations of illicit enrichment and money laundering, involving a staggering sum of $1,162,388.05.

Having been in custody at the parliament facilities since August 23, Romero’s release was not without spectacle. The PNC (National Civil Police) transferred him while he was handcuffed, donning a bulletproof jacket and a protective helmet, to police bartolinas.

During a special plenary session, the Legislative Body reached a consensus with 78 votes from various benches (excluding Arena) to withdraw Romero’s jurisdiction. This decision will lead to his criminal proceedings for the aforementioned crimes.

Ernesto Castro, the president of the Assembly, officially declared, “It is declared that there is a case against the owner deputy against deputy Armando Alberto Romero Rodríguez, and he is suspended in the exercise of his functions, and the proceedings are forwarded to the First Criminal Chamber of the second instance.”

Romero’s alleged illicit income, amounting to $1,162,388.05, took place from 2011 to 2022. The Probity Section of the Supreme Court of Justice presented a report to the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), which served as the basis for the accusations against Romero.

During the proceedings, the fiscal representation, led by deputies Giovanny Zaldaña and Marcela Pineda from Nuevas Ideas, put forth compelling arguments justifying the formation of a cause for the impeachment of the Arena legislator. Zaldaña emphasized their commitment to combating corruption, stating, “We are not going to allow that rotten political system of the past to continue looting the State and continue to protect the corrupt and thieves. We are head-on in this war against corruption.”

Echoing this sentiment, Deputy Pineda highlighted Romero’s questionable history, revealing that during his tenure, he had been granted an alarming 94 trips by the old Legislative Assembly. However, this 95th trip will be to the courts, as the Salvadoran people demand justice.

Romero has remained in custody at the Legislative Assembly since August 23, following his arrest by the National Civil Police on charges of “aggressive resistance.” Subsequently, he was made available to the Board of Directors of the Legislative Assembly.

It is worth noting that in mid-August, Romero had already been sentenced by the Second Chamber of the Cojutepeque Center Section to repay $445,766.05, an amount he failed to justify.

As Romero’s case progresses to trial, the country eagerly awaits further updates and hopes for transparency and accountability in their political system.

