They had celebrated March 8 by dancing without a veil to the tune of the song Calm Down. But, as reported by the twitter account of Ekbatan, the popular neighborhood on the outskirts of Tehran where they live, the 5 girls were detained for two days and were forced to repent.

In the photograph, reported on the Twitter account, the women appear standing with their heads covered by a veil and dressed in loose clothing. In the background, the same high-rise buildings that had been the setting for the public ball, banned in Iran, staged for Women’s Day precisely to challenge the prohibitions of the regime.