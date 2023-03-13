Home World Iran, they were filmed while dancing without a veil: 5 girls arrested for 48 hours and forced to repent
Iran, they were filmed while dancing without a veil: 5 girls arrested for 48 hours and forced to repent

Iran, they were filmed while dancing without a veil: 5 girls arrested for 48 hours and forced to repent

They had celebrated March 8 by dancing without a veil to the tune of the song Calm Down. But, as reported by the twitter account of Ekbatan, the popular neighborhood on the outskirts of Tehran where they live, the 5 girls were detained for two days and were forced to repent.

Iranian girls dance challenging Khamenei

In the photograph, reported on the Twitter account, the women appear standing with their heads covered by a veil and dressed in loose clothing. In the background, the same high-rise buildings that had been the setting for the public ball, banned in Iran, staged for Women’s Day precisely to challenge the prohibitions of the regime.

Iran, the dance of life

