Milan fails to redeem the defeat at the Franchi, fails to hook up with Inter in second place and earns a point over Roma after a draw at the San Siro with Salernitana. The Rossoneri struggled to break the deadlock in the first half but found the goal in the 46th minute through Giroud. In the second half, Dia took advantage of an amnesia in the Milan defense to equalize. In the final, Origi, Ibrahimovic and Florenzi try but the result remains at 1-1

