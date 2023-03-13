Home News From ‘George of the Jungle’ to ‘The Whale’: Brendan Fraser’s changes
From ‘George of the Jungle’ to ‘The Whale’: Brendan Fraser’s changes

The American actor throughout his career has had a variety of roles for which he has had several changes in his image.
His first starring role was in ‘School Ties‘ in which he played ‘David Greene‘, a teenager who managed to get a scholarship to a private school and got it for his physical ability in the sport.

He starred in two comedies that were ‘With Honors’ y ‘The Scouts‘ that led him to recognition to be called in different productions.

For 1997, it was released ‘George of the Jungle‘ being the actor’s leap to stardom. This production was directed by Audrey Wells which accumulated 174 million dollars worldwide.

In the following year he participated in the drama ‘Gods and Monsters‘ with British actor Ian McKellen, in which he received good reviews for his participation.

By the end of the 20th century, the adventurous tape ‘The Mummy‘ in which he personified ‘Rick O’Connell‘, being a success in which he accumulated 416 million dollars internationally and then he was called to continue with the trilogy.

At the beginning of 2000 he was the protagonist of ‘To the devil with the devil‘ where he impersonated ‘Elliot Richards‘, who works long hours in a call center and where he is endlessly teased by his colleagues.

Your participation inCrash‘ in which he played a Los Angeles district attorney, gave him the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Cast. In addition, the Hollywood Reporter noted that they had the opportunity to enjoy “excellent performances from a cast truly committed to the cause.”

By 2008, he had the presence of Fraser in two blockbusters’Journeys to the center of the earth‘ in which he got the role of ‘Profesor Trevor Anderson‘ and also participated as a producer of the same tape.

By 2022 the film will be released ‘The Whale‘ which had a great impact on viewers not only because of its plot but also because of the transformation that the actor had to undergo for the filming of the film.

Thanks to his role of ‘Charliereceived the oscar a ‘best Actor‘ for the incredible participation he had in the film.

