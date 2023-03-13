Home News Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, March 14
Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, March 14

Metsküla contested the decision to close the libraries

The Metsküla cultural association challenged the decision of the Lääneranna municipal council to close the libraries of Kirbla, Tuudi, Saulepi and Metsküla. The purpose of the dispute is to annul the decision, because the municipal leaders have misled the commissioners.

Anna Hints made a Võrumaa film influenced by Haapsalu

Anna Hints’ documentary “Savvusanna’s Sisters” tells about the smoke sauna customs of Võrumaa, but is also intertwined with Haapsalu.

The Sisters of Savvusanna won the Best Director award at the Sundance Film Festival in the US.

Hints’ maternal grandfather was Aksel Kabrits, who worked as the chief veterinarian of Lääne County, and Hints has traveled through all the villages of Lääne County with his grandfather Villis in the summer.

