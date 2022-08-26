The film “The End of the Sea is a Prairie” directed by Er Dongsheng released its first production special today, approaching the story of “country children” more than 60 years ago from the perspective of creation. Director Er Dongsheng and the main creators turned the real incident of “Three Thousand Orphans Entering Inner Mongolia” from historical documents into screen light and shadow through the camera, just to let more audiences understand this true love past and feel the endless greatness of the Chinese nation to help each other across bloodlines. Love.

The reporter was informed that the film “The End of the Sea is the Prairie” was adapted from the real incident of “Three Thousand Orphans Entering Inner Mongolia”. Regarding “Three Thousand Orphans Entering Inner Mongolia”, you may have only heard about it from historical materials and news reports. Director Er Dongsheng and the main creators put this moving story that fully reflects the Chinese nation’s cross-blood watch and help through the lens. The screen not only hopes that more audiences will understand the past on the grasslands, but also hopes to fully restore this legendary story, so that everyone can feel the spiritual power of “tough and introverted Chinese who are never afraid of natural disasters and difficulties”.

In order to make the audience more immersed in the plot of the movie, and to make the story more real and flesh-and-blood, during the creation process, the director team studied a lot of materials, and invited local ethnic experts and historical consultants in Inner Mongolia to communicate with each other, and made in-depth understanding of ethnic customs of different ages. Research and understand, and bring those details into the film. The actors also experienced and felt this true and warm story in person during the filming process, and also felt the simplicity and kindness of the people of Inner Mongolia: the children who came to the grassland were naturally accepted and lived with the grassland people. Become a family member; the grassland people also affectionately do not use the title of “orphan”, but affectionately call them “children”. Ma Su, who played the grassland mother Sarena, said with emotion: “The conditions at that time were so difficult, and I could feel the selfless love of the grassland people.”

As a film that takes place in the grasslands of Inner Mongolia, the entire crew of “The End of the Sea is the Grassland” spent most of their time stationed in the grasslands and went through various scenes, which also experienced great difficulty in shooting and production. The distance between each scene is far away, the farthest distance is more than 100 kilometers, which makes director Er Dongsheng sigh: “The distance of the scene is very troublesome, more complicated than I imagined, it may be the most difficult and complicated production process in the scenes I have shot. A play.” The natural environment of the grassland is also a great uncertainty factor, not only the unpredictable weather, but also the wind and sand that can stop at any time during the shooting, so the director also started a “fight of wits and courage” with nature : Keep abreast of the weather changes, keep an eye on the sunrise and sunset times, and ensure the shooting progress.

In terms of setting, props, and shot scheduling, director Er Dongsheng showed his extreme control of details, and even the text that appeared in the scene checked the thickness of the font. In order to better express the environment, he mobilized the props team to make sand, used a lot of blowers, and at the same time repeated tests to confirm the safety, and constantly appease the emotions of the young actors during filming. These “detail control” show the intention behind the film.

