Expected 37 degrees in this location, heat alert: Ministry’s orange sticker

The Ministry of Health has sounded the alarm for the heat wave that is affecting a large part of Italy. Expected 37 degrees in this location.

The relentless African heat it does not give relief, while the orange dot covers half of Italy. The number of Italian cities marked by level 2 alertsindicating dangerous health conditions, especially for vulnerable people, has increased to a total of 14.

Temperatures are rising sharply across the peninsula, from north to south, with heat concentrated around several cities.

These cities include Bolzano, Campobasso, Perugia, Ancona, Bologna, Brescia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, breaking latest news, Rieti, Rome, Trieste and Verona, as indicated by the orange dot on the map.

The daily report on heatwaves of the Ministry of Healtha monitoring system active in 27 cities throughout Italy, reveals the following.

Bad weather is forecast in South Tyrol, and today there is a yellow alert for thunderstorms and the risk of hydrogeological instability.

In short, a heat wave is expected in urban areas the day after the summer solstice. They are expected in Rome temperatures of 35 degreeswhile Verona, Latina and Frosinone will feel 36 degrees and Florence 37 degrees.

Tomorrow, however, only two cities – Bari and Palermo – will be on orange alert.

Level 2 alert is the penultimate alert before of level 3which is represented from the red dot and indicates emergency conditions.

This warning concerns meteorological circumstances that can potentially endanger health, especially for the most vulnerable people.

Expected 37 degrees in Rome

After a few weeks of bad weather, marked by frequent thunderstorms and thunderstorms, the heat has finally arrived.

In this week the whole Peninsula it experienced its first real heat wave, bringing with it that summer weather that just a few days ago seemed so far away.

The peak of the heat wave arrived yesterday, Thursday 22 June, and should bring higher temperatures to Lazio for the duration of the period.

Specifically, temperatures peaked up to 37°C in Romeas well as in the valleys of the Tiber and the Sacco.

However, the heatwave isn’t expected to last long. Further updates on the weather forecast will be provided for the next few days.

The heat wave in Lazio

Lazio is currently experiencing a heat wavewith temperatures above the average over a long period of time.

The start of the summer season was uncertain, but now it is getting ready to start. This is exemplified by the temperatures they are expected to reach the peak of 37°C in some Italian cities, as previously mentioned.

The city of Rome, among others, will be affected by the first heat wave. The Ministry of Health has issued a warning and taken the necessary measures to deal with the meteorological emergency caused by the intensification of the subtropical headland.

However, this heatwave will be short-lived as temperatures are expected to return to above-average levels for the season later today friday the 23rd.

Also, there is a possibility of thunderstorms during the weekend due to a trough. What can we expect from the weather in the next days?

The weather for the next few days

Despite the heat wave currently at its peak today, changes are expected tomorrow.

In particular, temperatures will experience a moderate decrease and weather conditions will become more unpredictable, particularly in the eastern mountainous regions when moving from the north.

As for today, Friday 23 Junethe weather will remain stable with clear skies or few clouds.

The warmest temperatures will be recorded in the afternoon and along the interior plains. Temperatures are rising, there will be light and changeable windsand the sea will remain mostly calm.

Let’s focus now on the next day, Saturday June 23rd. The weather should remain stable, although there will be partly cloudy skies due to medium-high clouds.

It will be moderately hot in the afternoon. As for temperatures, the highs will be dropping and the winds will be quite weak, or at best moderate on the south-western slopes. Finally, the sea will be calm but with a tendency to become moved.

