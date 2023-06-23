What can Capital of Culture do in Chemnitz? | TUCcurrent

TUCaktuell events

New discussion series in Chemnitz on current socio-political topics starts on June 29, 2023 – Dr. Ulf Bohmann from the Professorship of Sociological Theories at Chemnitz University of Technology is on the podium

dr Ulf Bohmann represents the professorship for sociological theories at the Faculty of Human and Social Sciences at Chemnitz University of Technology. Photo: Jacob Mueller

On June 29, 2023, the European Capital of Culture Chemnitz 2025 GmbH will start a series of discussions headed by the big question: “What can the European Capital of Culture 2025 do in Chemnitz?” and the outside view. This series of events invites you to discuss current socio-political issues. It’s about democracy, diversity and inclusion, the coexistence of generations and a sustainable way of life.

What role does the title of European Capital of Culture play in dealing with these issues in Chemnitz? The program makers of the Capital of Culture as well as national and international experts are invited to discuss this. At the kick-off event on June 29 at 7 p.m. at Kraftwerk e. V., Kassbergstrasse 36, the focus is on the question of how art and culture can sustainably strengthen society in Chemnitz and the region and promote an open society and lived democracy. Zeran Osman from the “Open Process” project, a mobile exhibition dealing with the NSU complex, and Dr. Ulf Bohmann, who represents the professorship for sociological theories at the Faculty of Human and Social Sciences at Chemnitz University of Technology. Bohmann is co-author of the study “Risk Democracy”, which describes the area of ​​tension in Chemnitz between a right-wing focus and the European Capital of Culture. Also on the podium are the director Claudia Tuyết Scheffel, who shot her film “Lonig und Havendel” in the Ore Mountains as part of a Capital of Culture micro-project, and Peggy Piesche as a consultant for diversity, intersectionality and decoloniality at the Federal Agency for Political Education. Free entrance to this event. Registration is requested: www.eventbrite.de

On July 28, 2023, the second part of the discussion series “What can the Capital of Culture in Chemnitz do?” on the question “Chemnitz – A protected space for diversity?” will also take place at 7 p.m. in the Kraftwerk eV. This series of events is part of the “Soft Skill Academy”, a project within the program field European Workshop for Culture and Democracy of the European Capital of Culture Chemnitz 2025 GmbH.

