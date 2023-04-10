The Advisory Board of Experts supports the Innovation Committee of the Federal Joint Committee in the implementation of funding from the Innovation Fund. The innovation fund was set up with the Statutory Health Insurance Supply Strengthening Act, which came into force on July 23, 2015. It serves to promote new forms of care and health care research with an annual amount of 300 million euros in the years 2016 to 2019.

The aim of the innovation fund is to further develop care. Projects that can be implemented immediately and are of benefit to the patient are to be funded in a targeted manner. Therefore, projects with the prospect of permanent inclusion in the statutory health insurance system should also be supported.

Further information, including the names of the members of the expert advisory board, can be found in the BMG’s press release dated January 18, 2016.