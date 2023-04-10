Home Health Expert Advisory Board of the Innovation Committee meets for the first time
Health

Expert Advisory Board of the Innovation Committee meets for the first time

by admin

The Advisory Board of Experts supports the Innovation Committee of the Federal Joint Committee in the implementation of funding from the Innovation Fund. The innovation fund was set up with the Statutory Health Insurance Supply Strengthening Act, which came into force on July 23, 2015. It serves to promote new forms of care and health care research with an annual amount of 300 million euros in the years 2016 to 2019.

The aim of the innovation fund is to further develop care. Projects that can be implemented immediately and are of benefit to the patient are to be funded in a targeted manner. Therefore, projects with the prospect of permanent inclusion in the statutory health insurance system should also be supported.

Further information, including the names of the members of the expert advisory board, can be found in the BMG’s press release dated January 18, 2016.

See also  Mino Milani, here is the incipit of his literary imagination

You may also like

Friends, Maria De Filippi silences Raimondo Todaro: «What...

New regulations in 2016 in the field of...

Amazon Deals: 55-inch Panasonic 4K OLED smart TV...

Moderna, by 2030 the first vaccines against cancer

New Pd, controversies always the same: usual assault...

“Health Advice for Asylum Seekers in Germany” published

Terra Amara and Un Altro Domani are not...

“Let there be peace in Ukraine and let...

the funeral on Wednesday. The fiancée at the...

Asthma: causes, symptoms, treatments and novelties in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy