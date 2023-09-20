Exploring the Fascinating Properties of Placenta: A #MSPInfographic

#MSPInfographic | Did you know that the placenta contains a significant amount of fetal blood?

By: Estefania Santos

In a fascinating discovery, it has been found that the placenta, often overlooked in medical discourse, actually contains a substantial amount of fetal blood. This revelation has prompted some individuals to consider donating or storing the umbilical cord blood for potential future medical use.

The special properties of umbilical cord blood make it an invaluable resource in the field of medicine. With its rich concentration of stem cells and other vital components, it holds great promise for the treatment of a variety of diseases and conditions.

To shed light on this remarkable organ and its potential benefits, we have prepared an informative infographic. This infographic aims to educate and raise awareness about the placenta’s importance, beyond its role in fetal development.

