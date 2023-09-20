No Relationship Between Alfredo Griffin and Lizzy George Griffin: Former MLB Player Denies Connection

Former Dominican big leaguer Alfredo Griffin has come forward to deny any relationship with American student Lizzy George Griffin, who recently stirred controversy in the Dominican Republic following an incident with President Luis Abinader at Columbia University. Speculation arose on social media suggesting that Lizzy George Griffin was related to the former baseball player, with some claiming she was his niece or even his adopted daughter.

However, Alfredo Griffin refuted these claims during a phone call on El Midday Show, stating that he had no knowledge of Lizzy George Griffin and had never even seen her before. The former MLB player had a successful career, playing for four teams from 1976 to 1993, and also represented the Estrellas Orientales in the Dominican Winter League for 12 seasons.

Currently serving as the first base coach for the Anaheim Angels, Griffin has also held the position of general manager for the Eastern Stars during the 2007-2008 season. The controversial behavior exhibited by Lizzy George Griffin towards President Luis Abinader has sparked national and international debate, drawing widespread criticism for being disrespectful.

