Home » Exploring the Intersection of Culinary Medicine and Ophthalmology: A Groundbreaking Approach to Nutrition for Eye Health
Health

Exploring the Intersection of Culinary Medicine and Ophthalmology: A Groundbreaking Approach to Nutrition for Eye Health

by admin
Exploring the Intersection of Culinary Medicine and Ophthalmology: A Groundbreaking Approach to Nutrition for Eye Health

The Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (IGME-CSIC), in collaboration with Professor José Manuel Benítez del Castillo and the team of nutritionists and researchers at BCC Innovation, has carried out a pioneering project that merges culinary medicine with ophthalmology, transforming the relationship between nutrition and eye health. This innovative clinical work addresses dry eye disease, a prevalent eye disorder, providing not only clinical information but also culinary proposals for its prevention and treatment.

Culinary medicine, an emerging field originating in the United States, is presented as the key to empowering and educating people about health promotion and chronic disease prevention by combining the science of nutrition, medicine and culinary arts. The project is divided into two parts: the first addresses clinical aspects of the disease and its relationship with specific nutrients, supported by scientific evidence, while the second provides guidelines for healthy eating and its connection with dry eye disease.

This project culminates in a unique cookbook that includes 23 recipes designed specifically to address the nutritional needs linked to dry eye. These recipes reflect nutritional recommendations and scientific evidence on nutrients and culinary techniques. José Manuel Benítez del Castillo highlights that “having good eye health is not only compatible with and depends on eating well, but this can also be done in a fun way.” Furthermore, he highlights that “eating well is good for your eyesight” and culinary ophthalmology defends the idea of ​​taking care of your eyes through healthy eating.

Usune Etxeberria, from BCC Innovation, highlights that “eating well is crucial to ensuring good vision.” In line with the research projects of the Technological Center in Gastronomy, culinary ophthalmology seeks not only to improve the health of the population but also to personalize gastronomy to promote the quality of life of those who suffer from specific pathologies.

You may also like

Walking again after spinal paralysis thanks to neurotechnology...

Neurotechnologies: Restoring Mobility and Opening New Frontiers in...

This research could unlock the mysteries of early...

Japan Leads Naval Exercise with US, Australia, and...

AUSL Modena – Hospice and palliative care in...

Unlocking the Secrets of Healthy Aging: Insights from...

“They gave me a few days to live”

The Power of Emotional Support Animals: A Therapy...

SPECCHIASOL SRL – ALGAVIT CHLORELLA LE HERBE LINE

Understanding the Dangers of High Cholesterol: Prevention and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy