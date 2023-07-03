Exploring the Intersection of Science and Ethics: The Bioethics Committee at the Granada Science Park

Title: The Andalusian Museum in Granada Combines Science and Ethical Practices

Granada, Jul 3 – The Andalusian museum, known as the most popular science museum in Spain, stands out for its unique approach of showcasing life in all its glory and presenting death as an opportunity to learn. This approach is reflected in projects such as the captive breeding of a sloth in the BioDome and the biological conservation of human organs in the Plastination Laboratory.

The Granada Science Park, responsible for managing the museum, actively participates in captive breeding programs for endangered species. These activities are carried out under the observation and control of the Bioethics Committee of the Park Consortium of Sciences.

The Bioethics Committee, established in 2017, is an advisory body comprising experts in disciplines such as human anatomy, medicine, physical anthropology, biology, law, and veterinary medicine. This committee plays a crucial role in ensuring the protection of fundamental rights, animal welfare, and maintaining ethical standards within the institution.

In the upcoming academic year, the Bioethics Committee plans to introduce educational activities on bioethics for high school students. These activities aim to help students comprehend the discipline of bioethics and encourage them to think ethically, going beyond mere legal codes.

The President of the Bioethics Committee, Miguel Guirao, who is also a scientific adviser to the Park and a professor at the University of Granada, emphasized that having a Bioethics Committee in a science museum is quite unique.

The incorporation of ethical considerations and the promotion of reflection and exchange of ideas among students will provide them with a broader understanding of the practical applications of their knowledge. This participatory and multidisciplinary approach seeks to stimulate an ethical mindset among the younger generation.

By endorsing ethical practices and socially responsible actions, the Andalusian Museum demonstrates its commitment to the preservation of human rights, animal welfare, and adherence to ethical responsibilities.

