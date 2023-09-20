Exploring the Risks of Medical Rhinoplasty: A Non-Surgical Alternative to Nose Surgery

Medical Rhinoplasty: A Non-Surgical Alternative with Potential Risks

In recent years, medical rhinoplasty has gained popularity as a non-surgical alternative or complement to surgical rhinoplasty. This innovative technique involves the use of hyaluronic acid injections to correct various nasal defects, such as bumps, depressions, or poor definition of the nasal bridge. While it offers a convenient solution for those seeking aesthetic improvements without going under the knife, it is important to be aware of the potential risks associated with this procedure.

Unlike surgical rhinoplasty, medical rhinoplasty primarily focuses on treating the aesthetics of the nose without the need for invasive surgery. One of the main indications for this procedure is to hide a bump at the back of the nose. By using hyaluronic acid injections, it is possible to better define the nasal bridge and correct irregularities, such as hollows or asymmetry.

In cases where the tip of the nose is falling, an injection at the level of the columella can help lift it slightly. The procedure typically takes place in an outpatient clinic under local anesthesia, and the injections are performed using a needle or cannula. The entire process lasts around 20 minutes, making it a quick and convenient option for those seeking nasal corrections.

The hyaluronic acid syringe used in medical rhinoplasty contains a local anesthetic, which ensures that the procedure is relatively painless. During the injection, the product is carefully administered deep into the cartilage and bone at the back of the nose to smooth out any bumps or imperfections. The gradual injection technique aims to maintain a natural appearance and avoid excessive correction of the nose’s aesthetic defects.

Following the injections, patients may experience mild redness and swelling, which typically subsides within 24 to 48 hours. It is crucial to avoid touching the nose and exposing it to UV rays, as this can interfere with the healing process. Patients can expect immediate results, and the surgeon will showcase these through before-and-after photographs taken during the procedure. The effects of medical rhinoplasty typically last between 12 and 24 months, and a follow-up appointment is usually scheduled around 15 days after the injections to assess the results and consider any necessary touch-ups.

While medical rhinoplasty is generally considered safe, like any medical procedure, there are potential risks involved. However, in the hands of an experienced surgeon, the risk of complications remains minimal. It is worth mentioning that skin pain and tissue necrosis can occur if the injection is improperly administered into a vessel. Additionally, there is a risk of overcorrection, which can be addressed by using an antidote called hyaluronidase, allowing the injected product to dissolve and return to its initial state.

Considering the growing popularity of medical rhinoplasty, it is crucial for individuals considering this procedure to consult with a skilled and experienced surgeon who can provide proper guidance and minimize potential risks. Being well-informed and aware of the benefits and risks associated with medical rhinoplasty is essential in making an educated decision about one’s aesthetic goals.

