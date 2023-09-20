Activision Executive Hints Nintendo Switch 2 to Have Performance Comparable to PS4 and Xbox One

RUMORS SUGGEST THAT NINTENDO’S NEXT CONSOLE WILL BE ON PAR WITH PS4 AND XBOX ONE

The gaming industry is abuzz with rumors about Nintendo’s highly anticipated Switch successor. Speculations are rife about the level of power the new console will possess, and the latest reports from Activision seem to shed some light on the matter. According to the gaming giant, the upcoming console will have a similar level of performance and hardware as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One – both of which are last generation consoles.

While we reported on this speculation recently, a new report from The Verge delves deeper into the matter. Activision’s top executive, Chris Schnakenberg, allegedly hinted at the similarities between Nintendo’s new console and the PS4 and Xbox One.

Schnakenberg stated, “Given that the performance is more consistent with the Gen8 platform and our previous offerings on PS4/Xbox One, it’s reasonable to assume we can make something compelling for NG Switch as well.” This statement suggests that Activision believes they can create engaging and high-quality games on the new console.

Furthermore, Schnakenberg stressed the importance of getting hold of prototype development hardware early on, implying that the earlier they can prove the console’s capabilities, the better.

With the revelation of the potential performance level, fans are now eagerly waiting to hear more news about the Switch 2. Nintendo has managed to captivate audiences with the original Switch’s hybrid design and innovative features, and expectations are high for the successor to match or exceed those standards.

The current generation of gaming consoles, namely the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, boast impressive power and graphics capabilities. If the rumors hold true, Nintendo’s decision to align their new console with the previous generation may raise eyebrows among some gamers. However, Nintendo has always carved its own unique path in the gaming industry, focusing on gameplay experiences rather than sheer horsepower.

As Nintendo fans eagerly anticipate the Switch 2’s release, the question remains: what are your hopes for the console’s performance? Will it be able to compete with its more powerful counterparts, or will Nintendo continue to prioritize its signature gameplay experiences over raw power? Only time will tell, but for now, gamers can anxiously await further announcements from Nintendo as they continue to shape the future of gaming.

