Home » subscribers to the subscription with advertising are growing
Technology

subscribers to the subscription with advertising are growing

by admin
subscribers to the subscription with advertising are growing

Just over six months after the launch of Netflix’s ad-supported subscription plan, the streaming platform has provided a new update on the number of subscribers who have chosen this tier.

Indeed, speaking with the Hollywood Reporter, Netflix confirmed that the subscription in question now boasts five million active users monthly, with an average age of 34 years. It is also interesting to note that the number of customers has doubled since the beginning of the year.

The company’s CEO, Greg Peters, further noted the plan was chosen by more than 25% of users in the countries where it is available. The level of involvement is also excellent, despite the commercial breaks: The signs are promising: Engagement on our ad plan is similar to our ad-free plans. This is crucial because it all starts and ends with consumers. That’s why, despite all the competition out there, Netflix is ​​the most popular streaming service today.

The news comes just hours after Netflix warned partners about the imminent stop to subscription sharing. The platform has warned providers that there may be calls from angry users due to the inability to share the service.

We remind you that the subscription with Netflix advertising is also available in Italy at the price of 5.49 Euros per month.

See also  Will the PS5 remake of "Horizon Expects Dawn" reach the level of "Western Forbidden Land"?Online multiplayer spin-off in development | Game Corner | Digital

You may also like

HPE Aruba strengthens parent company ties to pursue...

“Brown Dust” IP derived puzzle collection RPG “Magic...

Don’t know how to match CPU and GPU?...

All-Flash SAN, FAS storage and business services

US survey shows Android switching to iPhone camp...

And if Italy bet on its ChatGpt?

Pirelli P Zero Race TT 700x26c

GTA 6 publisher hints at launch next year,...

With the new game of Minecraft UT, it...

Montana is the first US state to ban...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy