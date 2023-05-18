subscribers to the subscription with advertising are growing

Just over six months after the launch of Netflix’s ad-supported subscription plan, the streaming platform has provided a new update on the number of subscribers who have chosen this tier.

Indeed, speaking with the Hollywood Reporter, Netflix confirmed that the subscription in question now boasts five million active users monthly, with an average age of 34 years. It is also interesting to note that the number of customers has doubled since the beginning of the year.

The company’s CEO, Greg Peters, further noted the plan was chosen by more than 25% of users in the countries where it is available. The level of involvement is also excellent, despite the commercial breaks: The signs are promising: Engagement on our ad plan is similar to our ad-free plans. This is crucial because it all starts and ends with consumers. That’s why, despite all the competition out there, Netflix is ​​the most popular streaming service today.

The news comes just hours after Netflix warned partners about the imminent stop to subscription sharing. The platform has warned providers that there may be calls from angry users due to the inability to share the service.

We remind you that the subscription with Netflix advertising is also available in Italy at the price of 5.49 Euros per month.