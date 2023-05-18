New training course for wheelchair users at the central clinic in Bad Berka

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

Bad Berka (ots)

Wheelchair users can train in the central clinic in Bad Berka on their own tailor-made route. A wheelchair course was officially opened on May 11th, the construction of which started in the autumn of last year. Around 80,000 euros were invested in the new training course to give patients the knowledge and skills they need to be able to cope better with their everyday lives. The course was made possible by a cooperation between the Erfurt association ROLLIS eV and the support of the Manfred Sauer Foundation and the Bad Berka Central Clinic.

“With these ideal conditions, we would like to enable wheelchair mobility training that offers patients the security to prepare themselves better for everyday situations and in this way promote their independence through more mobility,” said the chairwoman of ROLLIS eV and at the same time chief physician of the center for paraplegics/clinic for paraplegiology and neuro-urology, Dr. Ines Short.

The course was created in the adjacent forest on the edge of the clinic on an area of ​​500 square meters and consists of a special route tailored to the needs of wheelchair users. This makes it possible to master everyday situations such as overcoming stairs, obstacles or driveways. A separate access road from the clinic to the course was also built, as well as a shelter to protect against rain and sun.

The Bad Berka Paraplegic Center is nationally recognized as a leader in the medical care of paraplegics. Spinal cord injuries who have recently been injured are treated here for the first time, mobilized further and cared for as part of lifelong follow-up care for the early detection, prevention and treatment of complications typical of paralysis. In addition to patients with acquired paraplegia (e.g. after accidents, tumors or inflammation of the spinal cord), those affected with congenital paralysis (e.g. spina bifida) from an early age and people with neurological diseases (e.g. multiple sclerosis) with typical paraplegic symptoms such as wheelchair dependence, as well as neurogenic bladder and bowel dysfunctions.

The Bad Berka Central Clinic, which is part of the RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG network, is one of the largest Thuringian clinics with its 21 specialist clinics and specialist departments and a history spanning more than 120 years. Around 40,000 patients are treated here every year, and the clinic employs 1,800 people. www.zentralklinik.de

