A pile of wood was blown up during a bonfire for the celebrations of San Giuseppe in Taranto, overwhelming the people around. As reported by Republic, the explosion on the outskirts of the Tamburi district would have caused several injuries. According to initial information, a gas cylinder or a petrol can was also placed inside the illegal pile of flammable material.





From the impressive images of the explosion, which are making the rounds on the web, the pile of wood can be seen exploding as soon as a resident tries to light a fire.





From the first information reported by the local press there would be several injured, including minors. About ten people would have ended up in the emergency room, one in red code and two in yellow code.

Among them also a little girl who, according to ASL sources, was treated with some stitches. At least five other people later showed up at the hospital to be treated.





In the emergency room, the intervention of police and carabinieri patrols was necessary to calm the moments of tension caused by the presence of relatives of the people involved who crowded the access points.

The police and the 118 ambulances arrived on the spot. Investigations are underway to clarify the exact dynamics of the accident and identify those responsible.

In recent days, the local police of Taranto had intervened in various areas of the city together with the municipal company for urban hygiene to dismantle the piles collected for the celebrations of San Giuseppe.





News being updated…



