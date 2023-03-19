Home Entertainment Basiloff harvests gold in Europe for the Paraswimming World League
Basiloff harvests gold in Europe for the Paraswimming World League

Basiloff harvests gold in Europe for the Paraswimming World League

The international career of Iñaki Basiloff It increases every year and in every competition. The first challenge this year for the man from Neuquén was in the Paraswimming World League in Europe where he achieved excellent results.

First it was in Lignano, Italy where was gold in the 400 meters and silver in the 200m. To that remarkable performance he added an even better one this weekend in Sheffield, Inglaterra.

Basiloff had his revenge in the 200m where he was able to achieve the first place and also repeated the victory in the 400m. In both cases exceeded his mark.

He completed the 400m in a time of 4m38s58/100, a new record at the American level. In the 200m he prevailed in 2:31:89. He lost four hundredths in the 200m and 37 in the 400m, compared to his records in Lignano.

The neuquino has as a great bet the Paralympic Games in Paris next year. In his Olympic debut in Tokyo he played several finals and was very close to hanging a medal.

Iñaki had an exceptional 2022 with gold in the 400m at the Portugal World Cup, competition where he added another three medals: silver in the 200m medley, bronze in the 100m backstroke and one more bronze in the 50m butterfly.

He was awarded at the end of the year with the Pehuén de Oro, as the best athlete from Neuquén, an award that he had already obtained in 2019. He also won the Olympia de Plata in its category at the national level.


