Facial cleansing is an important part of daily facial care because dirt and sweat collect on the skin over the course of the day, which can lead to impurities. Here you can find out how to thoroughly cleanse your skin and which products are available for this purpose.

An even complexion ensures well-being and a fresh complexion. Facial cleansing is always an important part of an effective care routine. By cleaning your skin regularly, you not only avoid impurities, but also ensure that care products can be better absorbed by the skin. During the day, the skin is exposed to many external influences, including not only the weather, but also factors such as sweat, exhaust fumes or dirt that can get onto the facial skin if you touch your face. Facial cleansing is therefore recommended, especially in the evening, so that the skin can recover and regenerate overnight. Every skin type is suitable for facial cleansing, but thorough cleansing is particularly important for oily and impure skin. Read here which cleaning products are available and for whom they are suitable.

Regular facial cleansing



It is best to cleanse your skin twice a day, after waking up and before going to bed.

In the morning: After getting up, cleansing is important to rid your skin of care residues, sweat and excess sebum. The skin regenerates at night and so you can remove dead skin cells particularly well in the morning. Gentle cleaning with a mild washing cream or cleansing milk is sufficient for this.

After getting up, cleansing is important to rid your skin of care residues, sweat and excess sebum. The skin regenerates at night and so you can remove dead skin cells particularly well in the morning. Gentle cleaning with a mild washing cream or cleansing milk is sufficient for this. At evening: A pore-deep cleaning routine is ideal for this in the evening before going to bed. After a stressful day, your skin needs more time to be cleaned of make-up residues, excess sebum and dirt. After thorough cleansing, nourishing serums and night creams can have a better effect and help the skin to regenerate overnight.

Facial cleansing: These products exist



From milk to mousse, there are numerous cleansing products for the face. The ingredients are decisive, because they have to match your individual skin type. Therefore, the composition of the cleaning product used is more important than the product name. You can find out which products are available below.

Waschcreme



Washing cream is designed to protect the skin’s moisture balance and remove dirt and sebum very gently. Therefore, it goes well with dry or mature skin. Before you can use cleansing cream, you should moisten your face slightly, spread some cream between your palms and then apply it to your face. Finally, simply wash off the washing cream with lukewarm water. This natural washing cream is well suited for sensitive skin because it is free of synthetic colors, fragrances and preservatives and contains valuable healing earth.

cleansing milk



Cleansing milk should clean the skin down to the pores and protect it from drying out, which is why it is well suited for mature and dry skin. The product is applied like the washing cream, so the application hardly differs. This cleansing milk contains almond oil with a high proportion of unsaturated fatty acids, so that the skin is protected against moisture loss. It also has a moisturizing effect and is intended to gently care for the skin. Despite its mild properties, the cleansing milk should be able to effectively remove make-up. This natural cleansing cream is ideal for sensitive skin because it is free from synthetic colors, fragrances and preservatives and contains valuable healing earth.

washing gel



Washing gel is said to clean very thoroughly without leaving a care film, so they are well suited for impure skin and combination skin. You can simply lather the product with your hands, spread it on your face and then wash it off with lukewarm water. For impure skin, for example, this is suitable Anti-pimple shampoo gel with natural tea tree oil.

cleaning oil



Oils are pleasantly productive and spread well on the skin. Many oils also have sebum-regulating ingredients, have an antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effect. Cleansing oils are just as suitable for impure skin as they are for dry and mature skin, because the oils have different effects. This cleaning oil made of argan, jojoba and castor oil should thoroughly cleanse the skin without drying it out. Make-up, dirt and sweat can be gently removed. Simply apply a small amount of cleansing oil to the skin and massage in. You can then remove it with lukewarm water using a washcloth.

Peeling



While cleansing cream and gel as well as cleansing oil are good for daily facial cleansing and removing dirt, sweat and make-up, regular scrubs also contribute to a clear complexion. However, every skin type reacts differently to facial peelings, so impure skin can be peeled more often, while dry skin only tolerates a peeling from time to time. The primary purpose of a peeling is to remove dead skin cells, so that the skin’s natural protective film is always weakened when the top layer is removed. This process prevents pores from clogging with dirt, sebum and dander and turning into pimples or blackheads. Regular peeling, adapted to the needs of your skin type, is therefore recommended

facial cleansing brush



So that your skin can absorb the various cleaning products better and are cleaned deep into the pores, it is also possible to use a practical one facial cleansing brush at. The gadget is suitable for all skin types, whether combination, sensitive, oily, dry or normal skin. The only exceptions are if you have chronic and inflammatory skin diseases. With the help of a cleansing brush, the face should be gently and thoroughly freed from dirt particles, make-up residues, sebum and dead skin cells. The result should be an even and refined complexion.

blackhead remover



Most sufferers get blackheads in the so-called T-zone: on the forehead, nose and chin. Oily skin types can get blackheads all over the face. So-called blackhead remover are currently enjoying great popularity, there are numerous products of this type on the Internet. The device is intended to remove the dark sebum plugs from the pores when it is placed on the appropriate area on the face. This method should be particularly effective on the nose.

The skin type is crucial for facial cleansing



But which cleaning products are right for you? In addition to individual preferences, skin type plays a decisive role in the choice of beauty products.

skin types Normal skin The fat-moisture balance is balanced. Use mild facial cleansing products such as cleansing cream or cleansing milk. Dry skin The skin lacks oil and moisture. Cleaning products should be rich and nourishing. Products with alcohol are not suitable as they can dry out the skin even more. Blemished skin Produces more talc, tends to blemishes such as pimples and blackheads. It has to be cleaned thoroughly, the best are antibacterial products that are not too rich. combination skin It is a combination of two skin types, usually the cheeks are dry and the T-zone is oily. Suitable cleaning products must provide moisture, but must not be greasy. mature skin The skin becomes increasingly drier, thinner and loses elasticity. Anti-aging products that gently cleanse and do not dry out the skin are best suited.

How often should you clean your face?



Don’t wash your face too often, you could destroy the skin’s natural protective barrier and throw it off balance. Once or twice a day is optimal. Thorough cleansing in the evening is often sufficient for uncomplicated skin types. Combination skin and impure skin, on the other hand, can be cleaned twice a day. You can even effectively prevent pimples, blackheads and reddened skin in this way. As always, observe your skin and adjust your cleansing and care routine accordingly. The skin is very individual and what is good for one skin type does not necessarily apply to all others. When choosing cleaning products, pay attention to the ingredients, these are much more important than the type of product, because whether washing cream or cleansing milk, what’s inside is important.

You might also be interested in:



This article contains so-called affiliate links. Further information are available here.

hl