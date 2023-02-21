Keep fit i muscles of the face to stem the natural aging processes: the latest wellness trends in facial gymnastics come from Japan and aim to counteract wrinkles and prevent a double chin, especially after the age of 50 and in the Silver age, with a series of simple exercises which, if performed consistently every day in front of the mirror, can prove to be a real gym with an antiaging effect for the skin of the face.

Heart attack and stroke, higher risk with cholesterol also for young people: how to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease

Facial gymnastics beats the effects of age

Going viral thanks to the Instagram tutorials of the Japanese Fumiko Takatsu, face gym and face yoga “guru”, facial gym is not tiring and is within everyone’s reach. Ten minutes of exercise, for at least a month at least 3 days a week, can prove to be a “booster” to keep the face looking younger and the chin more toned, and giving the face a new soft surface and smooth, especially after age 55.

I STUDY

Already in 2018, research by Northwestern University had shown that the facial workout stimulates not only the well-being of the face, but also the self-esteem and well-being of the whole body. Francesca Cassia, creator of the Odaka yoga method and expert in face training, confirms that «facial gymnastics has surprising anti-aging effects, it helps improve blood circulation in the face and contributes to the physiological anti-aging processes of the tissues. If the entire musculature of the body needs care and love, why shouldn’t the 36 facial muscles need it too? Facial exercises target problem areas that arise as we age, from crow’s feet to smile lines.” «As you practice», Cassia continues, «observe if you hold back tensions, if you make facial expressions, if you concentrate on relaxing your face or tend to frown and raise your eyebrows, when the features should be relaxed. I suggest to my students to imitate the Mona Lisa’s smile, with the corners of the mouth slightly turned upwards, to favor a relaxed face and let go of the accumulated tensions, especially in the area of ​​the masseter and jaw». To tone your cheeks and cheekbones, simulate pronouncing a very open “o” with your lips, and then a large “a”, and repeat this movement 10 times: then suck in your cheeks for 15 seconds, to then relax your facial features. To relax the forehead and the eye contour frown and then relax the forehead; then raise your eyebrows and open your eyes, then return to your normal expression: repeat about ten times.

TEN REPEATS

There are also specific exercises to knock out the double chin, to be repeated 10 times: with the head still, push the corners of the mouth down, keeping the chin and neck muscles tense for 5 seconds, then relax the mouth. To counteract the streaks around the lips, and reduce existing ones, purse your lips and bring them forward, like for a kiss, remaining like this for 5 seconds, to then leave your mouth soft. Now place the fingers of one hand on your mouth, with slight pressure, and try to smile, repeating this small movement 8 times. Keeping the muscles of the face in shape also helps to soothe the tensions created in the case of nocturnal bruxism (teeth grinding). For correct jaw motility, place the tip of the tongue on the palate, on the palatine spot, and slowly lift and lower the chin 6 times: then try to swallow; to check the alignment between nose and chin, perform the exercise in front of the mirror.