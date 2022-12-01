Home Health False positive swabs to avoid the vaccine, 11 suspects – Last Hour
False positive swabs to avoid the vaccine, 11 suspects – Last Hour

False positive swabs to avoid the vaccine, 11 suspects – Last Hour
(ANSA) – VARESE, DECEMBER 01 – Eleven people are being investigated by the Varese prosecutor’s office for a round of fake swabs, paid for around 500 euros each, to allow “customers” to obtain the green pass without having the vaccine, in the midst of the pandemic. Among the suspects also two nurses who worked outside a pharmacy, completely unrelated to the affair. The investigations by the Varese Police Headquarters began last January, during a series of checks for another investigation file. (HANDLE).

