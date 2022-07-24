Il hot intense night can endanger the health of the elderly, frail and with various pathologies. The so-called tropical nights, with temperatures that in some regions are around 28-30 degrees, not only make it difficult to rest, but can cause an aggravation of some diseases. “At night the heat certainly alters the state of sleep, causes irritability and can cause dehydration, especially in the elderly heart patient – explains Francesco Romeo, Professor of Cardiology at the Unicamillus University of Rome – This dehydration situation can create electrolyte disturbances with consequent risks of alteration of the cardiac output. It is therefore important that the schemes of anti-hypertensive and anti-aggregating therapies be redesigned for patients ».

Hot, it’s the worst weekend: temperatures over 40 degrees, nightmare tropical nights

THE PRESSURE

Basically, the heat can compromise the benefits of the cure. “In the summer, due to the high temperatures – remarks Claudio Cricelli, president of the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care (Simg) – a great vasodilation occurs and therefore blood pressure spontaneously tends to decrease”. Particular attention to the elderly. “There is no doubt that they are at risk – explains Raffaele Antonelli Incalzi, director of Geriatrics at the Campus bio-medico University of Rome and past president of the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics (Sigg) – Let’s not forget that cardiovascular pathologies, respiratory and metabolic, obesity in particular, are greatly affected by the increase in temperature. But the therapies must be reshaped only on the advice of the doctor. Generally, anti-hypertensives, vasodilators, beta-blockers, diuretics should be reduced. Individual needs are often very variable ». To prevent the night heat from being risky, as well as unbearable, just try following a few precautions. “First of all, we must not overload the body with large meals that make it even more difficult and problematic to spend both a day and above all a hot night – recommends Cricelli – Let’s not forget that digestion is also demanding from a cardiovascular point of view”.

THE PRIORITY

Top priority is hydration. “Drinking water during the day – recommends Antonelli Incalzi – allows us to defend ourselves from the risk of losing liquids with nocturnal heat dispersion”. Not only. «In these days – continues Cricelli – dehydration sometimes manifests itself with a sense of disorientation. It happens to observe that some people, not only the elderly, think in a confused way. Often it is the result of a loss of water ». Before going to bed, it is important to freshen up the environment. “Anyone who has a dehumidifier – remarks Antonelli Incalzi – can use it by timing it, to activate it discontinuously during the night”. A fan can also be used, but always at a safe distance. «The movement of the air in the room – reaffirms Cricelli – is sufficient for the loss of heat from the body. But let’s not forget that the fan must never be directed towards the person who feels hot ».