Fans in Leverkusen, pay attention to the beer: the BayArena has… the breathalyser

The editorial staff Thursday 18 May 2023, 10:15

Not only them cigarettes (strictly prohibited, including electronic ones), but Also be careful with alcohol. For away fans a Leverkusen gods are in fact expected surprise breathalyzer test. In the rules for access to the plant, as communicated by Rome to the 1800 who will be present in the away sector, there is also a breathalyzer which will be done “to visibly drunk fans” Sources from the German police and UEFA inform us that the tests will only be carried out on visibly altered and drunk fans.

Bayer-Roma, calm atmosphere in the city

For now, in any case, the atmosphere in Cologne is calm. The first fans have already arrived, the situation is calm, the alert is there as always in these cases but, at the moment, there are no particular problems.

