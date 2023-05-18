Deliveroo lands in Venice, the rider becomes a walker

Listen to the audio version of the article

On foot, as is already the case in Hong Kong in Singapore. The Deliveroo service arrives in Venice and, the only case in Italy, sees riders become walkers. A completely peculiar delivery method, tailored to the urban characteristics: «The arrival in Venice is a historic stage in our growth and expansion in Italy» says Matteo Sarzana, general manager of Deliveroo Italy. «In such a peculiar context we could only enter on tiptoe, with a delivery method, on foot, which is a necessity, but also and above all a sign of respect and protection for a unique place in the world like Venice. Naturally, we will do it in a sustainable way for walkers, ensuring the same quality of service and the same customer experience as in any other Italian city. The arrival of a service like Deliveroo in Venice confirms how capable the city is of innovating and projecting itself into the future, strong in its historical roots and identity».

The celebratory gondola

In the mainland of Mestre the platform has been operational since 2018; the landing in the Lagoon, with dozens of restaurants already active and walkers ready to deliver the most loved dishes to Venetian homes, was celebrated with a special gondolone in the characteristic color of the brand that transported the first walkers. Among the partner restaurants from which it is already possible to order, there are big brands such as McDonald’s, Burger King, Old Wild West, Grom, but also some of the main local restaurants such as Gam Gam, Osteria Leone Alato and Dragone D’Oriente. Deliveroo today reaches almost 40 million Italians and collaborates with more than 24,000 partner restaurants and supermarkets, in the over 1,500 cities where the service is active. In Venice, for the first three months, Deliveroo will cover the delivery costs, which are free for customers; promotions and discounts are available on selected partner restaurants.

How does it work

The Deliveroo service is based on the www.deliveroo.it platform or app (available for iOS and Android); just select your favorite restaurant in the area where you want to receive the delivery – or where you want to pick up the food ordered for take away using the “pick up” function – consult the menu by accurately checking the preparation and delivery times thanks to the geolocation service . Again through the platform, you can request to become a rider/walker and restaurants interested in becoming partners can apply. Deliveroo is a partner of the Italian Red Cross in the fight against food poverty: as part of the global Full Life campaign, to support the communities and territories in which the platform operates, using the app it is possible to round up the bill at the time of payment and donate the difference to the Italian Red Cross to provide food and basic necessities to people and families in need.