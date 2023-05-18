Home » EMMusikadas jumps to the festival format in its third edition
World

EMMusikadas jumps to the festival format in its third edition

by admin
EMMusikadas jumps to the festival format in its third edition

EMMusikadas This 2023 is reborn since, after celebrating two editions, the organization has decided to change the format to reach the objective of the initiative: to open a debate and work on the concept of equality on stage. That is why the now festival presents new particularities, nuances and horizons in its third edition.

The third edition will be held from September 14 to 17, for four days in a row, in the Sala Zentral and Plaza de los Burgos in the Navarrese capital. The first names that have been announced are Tanxugueiras, Anari, Ana Tijoux, Rodrigo Cuevas, Rebeca Lane, Lia Kali, Flaca, Elvirus, MICE, Albina Stardust y Divine Comedyamong others.

This new edition of the festival will not only emphasize, like previous editions, only concerts, but throughout the 4 days of the festival there will be various artistic proposals in the form of concerts, dance, bertsolaritza, dj sets… as well as options training sessions and spaces for reflection and meeting through round tables, interviews with the public and workshops, among other activities.

EMMusikadas was born in 2021 as a series of concerts to present projects led by women. However, after a reflection from the organization of the festival, it was decided to rethink the format and contents of the initiative in order to raise awareness in society about the existing inequality and work on discussion and participation channels that help to eliminate it.

See also  Trump: Inflation is soaring, flights have been cancelled, and the United States is like a third world country|Trump|United States_Sina Military_Sina.com

You may also like

Combating the use of crack, awareness campaign for...

Locals 14 days since the massacre in Mladenovac...

Partizan won the Student Center statement by Željko...

The Turin Book Fair opens its doors. Lagioia...

Economic agenda of 19 May 2023

7.7 magnitude earthquake in New Caledonia, tsunami risk

PDP will request the amendment of the law...

Miroslav Drinić is the new coach of Modric...

Expert Dragiša revealed why crows attack | Info

Daily horoscope for May 19, 2023 | Magazine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy