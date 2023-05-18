EMMusikadas jumps to the festival format in its third edition

EMMusikadas This 2023 is reborn since, after celebrating two editions, the organization has decided to change the format to reach the objective of the initiative: to open a debate and work on the concept of equality on stage. That is why the now festival presents new particularities, nuances and horizons in its third edition.

The third edition will be held from September 14 to 17, for four days in a row, in the Sala Zentral and Plaza de los Burgos in the Navarrese capital. The first names that have been announced are Tanxugueiras, Anari, Ana Tijoux, Rodrigo Cuevas, Rebeca Lane, Lia Kali, Flaca, Elvirus, MICE, Albina Stardust y Divine Comedyamong others.

This new edition of the festival will not only emphasize, like previous editions, only concerts, but throughout the 4 days of the festival there will be various artistic proposals in the form of concerts, dance, bertsolaritza, dj sets… as well as options training sessions and spaces for reflection and meeting through round tables, interviews with the public and workshops, among other activities.

EMMusikadas was born in 2021 as a series of concerts to present projects led by women. However, after a reflection from the organization of the festival, it was decided to rethink the format and contents of the initiative in order to raise awareness in society about the existing inequality and work on discussion and participation channels that help to eliminate it.

