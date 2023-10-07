Home » 4,200 francs per month – High wages should make unpopular apprenticeships attractive – News
4,200 francs per month – High wages should make unpopular apprenticeships attractive

by admin
The meat processor Bell wants to dig deep into its pockets to counteract the shortage of skilled workers. Other sectors are more cautious.

Anyone who does an apprenticeship in Switzerland receives a modest wage, because training costs money. The companies look after the learners, which causes costs. In the first year of training, learners receive a few hundred francs, in the second year an average of around 1,000 francs and in the third year it is a little more.

The question arises as to how we can ensure the next generation – and the wage discussion is part of it.

The meat processor Bell now wants to pay its third-year apprentices 4,200 francs, four times more than the industry association recommends. Nevertheless, the Swiss meat trade association is open to the idea: “It is a business decision on Bell’s part,” says association director Ruedi Hadorn. His association makes significantly deeper recommendations, but he is open to Bell’s approach.

Only every second apprenticeship position filled

Butchers and meat processors are struggling to find enough apprentices. In recent years, around half of the apprenticeship positions have remained unfilled. That is why there is currently an intensive discussion within the association about how teaching could be made more attractive with additional incentives.

There is a shortage of young talent and skilled workers, notes Hadorn. “The question arises as to how we can ensure the next generation – and the wage discussion is also part of it.”

Butchers aren’t the only ones having trouble filling their apprentice positions. In the hospitality industry, for example, around 40 percent of the apprenticeship positions offered remain unfilled – in construction the figure is 34 percent.

Construction industry already has high wages

The construction industry in particular has reacted in recent years and currently offers the highest apprentice wages in Switzerland. In the third year of training, for example, a road builder and a groundworker who lays the foundation of a construction site receive 2,300 francs per month. That is more than twice as much as in many other industries.

We pay the highest apprentice wages in the construction industry.

Increasing apprentice wages again is currently not an issue for the master builders association, says association director Bernhard Salzmann. “After all, we already have the highest apprentice wages in the construction industry.”

See also  ICBC (Asia) completes first blockchain cross-border RMB letter of credit transaction to pay for imported iron ore | Reuters

The construction companies try to get young people interested in their industries by offering high apprentice wages – but the wages alone are not enough, emphasizes Salzmann. “What is almost more important is whether the job enables a career.”

Not an issue in the catering industry

People in the catering industry are also skeptical about increasing apprentice wages. “I find this approach completely wrong,” says Casimir Platzer, President of Gastrosuisse.

The relationship in the team and interesting work are much more important. And: “Flexible working hours,” says Platzer. A current study shows that wages only come in fifth place as a criterion for young people.

The fact that individual companies are now rushing forward with the idea of ​​paying much higher apprentice wages is sensitive for many companies. Many people do not have the financial means to do this – and so they could no longer offer apprenticeships at all.

