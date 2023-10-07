Released video of the arrest of Tupac Shakur’s killer | Entertainment

Las Vegas police have released video of the arrest of Duane “Keef D” Davis for the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur.

The video from the police camera shows Davis (60) walking near his house, in the suburbs of Las Vegas, after which the police officers approach him and arrest him. Davis was arrested last Friday near his home in suburban Henderson. Hours later, a grand jury indictment was unsealed in Clark County District Court charging him for killing Tupac Shakur.

“Hey, Kife, Metro Police. Come here,” said one officer. Davis, holding a bottle of water, cooperated when handcuffed. Comments between Davis and the officers mostly focused on his request for water and what to do with the bottle.

“September 7, 1996”

As they drive down the highway, Davis is not on the video, but can be heard he asks the policeman if he was followed the night before. The officer said “no”.

“So why didn’t you bring the media?Davis asked, to which the officer asked why they would do that. “That’s what you all do,” Davis explained. The video shows that knew why he was arrested. While it was parked, and neither Davis nor the cops were visible on camera, someone in the frame asked, “So what are they arresting you for, man?”

“The biggest case in Las Vegas historyDavis replied. When asked if it was recent, he added: “September 7, 1996.”, What is it the night when25-year-old Shakur fatally shot.

He publicly admitted everything in 2019

Police and prosecutors say it is Davis orchestrated the murder of the hip-hop icon and gave the gun to his nephewin Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson to do it. Anderson, who denied involvement in Shakur’s murder, died in 1998. Davis was a long-known suspect in the case and publicly acknowledged his connection to the murder in interviews the day before his memoirs from 2019, “Legend of Kompton Street”.

In mid-July, Las Vegas police raided Davis’ home, refocusing attention on one of hip-hop’s most enduring mysteries.

“It’s not like I’m afraid of jail or anything”

In court last week, Clark County District Attorney Mark DiGiacomo said Davis revealed his “involvement in this crime” on television, apparently referring to a 2018 documentary in which Davis said he knew who killed Shakur.

Davis, who is the last person alive among the four people who were in the vehicle, also admitted in the book that he had thrown a Glock pistol into the back seat of the car before the shooting from the moving car. In an interview earlier this year, Davis was asked if he was concerned that he could be in prison or face life in prison for Shakur’s murder.

“If they want to put me in jail, that’s something I have to do. It’s not like I’m afraid of prison or anything like that“, he replied.



PUBLISHED VIDEO OF THE ARREST OF THE SUSPECT FOR THE MURDER OF TUPAK SHAKUR

16. 6. 1971. Tupak Shakur

