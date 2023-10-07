Home » German Bundestag – AfD inquires about vaccine approvals since 2000
German Bundestag – AfD inquires about vaccine approvals since 2000

German Bundestag – AfD inquires about vaccine approvals since 2000

Berlin: (hib/PK) The AfD parliamentary group deals with approved vaccines, studies as well as data on side effects and deaths in a small question (20/8585). According to their own statements, the questioners hope to draw conclusions about the quality of the decisions. This would also make it easier to identify possible significant deviations and irregularities. The MPs want to know from the federal government which vaccines have been approved since the beginning of 2000.

