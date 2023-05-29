Fat-free soy parfait, I prepare it often because everyone really likes it

Here is an overwhelming recipe, good even if completely light and vegetable, the soy fat-free semifreddo, I prepare it often because everyone really likes it.

This is a recipe for a fat-free soy semifreddo, a delicious alternative to classic semifreddos that contains only vegetable and fat-free ingredients. You can prepare this recipe for various reasons – for example, for a vegan diet, for a lower fat diet or simply because it is delicious!

The benefits of the recipe are that it’s a light and healthy choice of dessert, it’s completely vegetable and fat-free, but still creamy and delicious. The hazelnut grain coating gives a crunchy and tasty touch to the dessert. You can vary the recipe by changing the coating, for example, using dark chocolate or dried fruit, to change the taste and texture.

The particularity of the recipe is that it is a delicious but healthy and light choice, without ingredients of animal origin.

The recipe is ideal for anyone looking for a healthy and tasty dessert, especially for people on a vegan or fat-free diet. Dessert can be made at any time of the year!

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 0 minutes

Ingredients

200 g of vegetable cream

200 g of vegetable spreadable cheese

100 g of brown sugar

300 ml of soy milk

8 sheets of gelatin

100 g of chopped hazelnuts

Preparation of the soy fat-free semifreddo

To prepare this parfait is really child’s play. First, soften the gelatin sheets in cold water, then heat the soy milk in a saucepan.

Drain the gelatin sheets and add them to the hot soy milk. In another bowl, whip the vegetable cream together with the vegetable spreadable cheese and the brown sugar.

Combine the two compounds, pour into a semifreddo mold and level the surface. Place in the refrigerator for at least 5 hours, then take out of the mold and cover with chopped hazelnuts before serving and decorate according to taste. Enjoy your meal.