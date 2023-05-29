Rumor: Hot Wheels Unleashed is getting a sequel

Hot Wheels Unleashed was a huge success when it was released two years ago, garnering positive reviews and stellar sales figures (it quickly became the most successful Hot Wheels game ever released in Milestone’s history). Biggest Milestone hit ever). So we expected a sequel to arrive sooner or later, and now things seem to be changing.

Very trustworthy (as far as the leaker goes) billbil-kun claims that Milestone is reportedly developing the Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged and an announcement is expected soon. He claims it’s unclear if it’s available for older consoles, suggesting it may be exclusive to the current-gen platform.

The leak also mentions three editions of the game, including a deluxe and ultimate edition with additional DLC packs, as well as pre-order bonuses. The announcement may coincide with upcoming game showcases (Summer Game Fest on June 8 and Xbox Game Showcase on June 11 are the best bets).

Maybe there is something to look forward to?

thanks diabus