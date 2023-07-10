Fear Strikes Sardinia as Cholera Makes Unexpected Comeback After 50 Years

Cholera Outbreak Hits Sardinia After 50 Years

Sardinia is facing a major health crisis as cholera makes a comeback on the island after more than five decades. An elderly resident of Arbus has been hospitalized in the infectious disease department of Santissima Trinità hospital in Cagliari with a confirmed cholera infection. While the patient’s condition is currently stable, there is growing concern among health officials.

According to the Sardinian Union, the patient has been hospitalized for the past five days. However, the exact location and day of the infection are still unknown. What is known is that the elderly man suffers from heart disease and has not traveled abroad recently. He started experiencing symptoms approximately a month ago, prompting doctors to investigate individuals who have been in close proximity to him.

Family and friends of the elderly patient, who reside in the Medio Campidano area, have been examined for any potential signs of the disease. So far, they have not shown any symptoms, but the results of their tests are still pending.

The alarm regarding the cholera outbreak was raised last Tuesday when the elderly man was brought to Is Mirrionis hospital after being transferred from another healthcare facility. Gastrointestinal disorders were initially reported, leading to a series of treatments before the presence of the Vibro cholerae bacterium was discovered. This triggered the protocol set in place for cholera cases.

Cholera is a highly contagious bacterial infection that spreads through contaminated food and water. It causes severe diarrhea and dehydration, potentially leading to death if left untreated. The outbreak has sent shockwaves through the island, as residents fear a widespread epidemic.

Health authorities are now working tirelessly to identify the source of the infection and prevent the further spread of cholera. Measures such as water purification and increased sanitation efforts have been implemented in affected areas. The local community is urged to remain vigilant and follow proper hygiene practices to minimize the risk of contracting the disease.

As the investigation continues, residents are advised to seek medical attention immediately if they experience any cholera symptoms, including severe diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps.

The return of cholera to Sardinia serves as a stark reminder of the persistence of infectious diseases and the need for continuous vigilance in our public health efforts. The island is facing a challenging battle against this potentially deadly infection, and it is crucial that everyone remains informed and takes necessary precautions to ensure their safety and that of the community.

