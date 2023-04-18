Home » Federal Minister Gröhe and Federal Minister Schmidt at the Green Week
Health

Federal Minister Gröhe and Federal Minister Schmidt at the Green Week

by admin

During their visit to the IN FORM stand at the BMEL special show in Hall 23a, the ministers spoke to student teachers and young people about the topics of healthy eating, exercise and nutritional education. Together with the “Team Apfelwerkstatt” and top chef Dr. The ministers prepared a fruity apple smoothie for Harald Hoppe. Anyone interested could test their fitness on an ergometer or try a three-point throw with a basketball. The Max Rubner Institute presented what everyday movements feel like when you are a few kilograms heavier in the form of an “overweight suit”. In this way, the wearer experiences how extra kilos mean a reduction in the quality of life.

After visiting the IN FORM stand, Ministers Gröhe and Schmidt went on a tour of the Green Week. They visited the Federal Association of the German Food Industry eV, the Federation for Food Law and Food Science eV and the exhibitor with several associations and clubs: “ErlebnisBauernhof”.

See also  Stefano Tacconi, the tender shot from the hospital: a heartbreaking memory (PHOTO)

You may also like

The dates of the XXVII. Edition of the...

The Meloni government lifted the ban on arms...

an essential test for heart health

BIOMES launches test for targeted development of children’s...

The Salone del Mobile is underway: 327 thousand...

“Day of the Joints” tomorrow at the OÖ...

“No delay in seizure phones”

according to Favo, patients spend 1,800 euros a...

Migrants, what is special protection and why is...

Gender medicine: gender-specific treatment saves women’s lives

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy