Federal Minister Gröhe and Federal Minister Schmidt at the Green Week

During their visit to the IN FORM stand at the BMEL special show in Hall 23a, the ministers spoke to student teachers and young people about the topics of healthy eating, exercise and nutritional education. Together with the “Team Apfelwerkstatt” and top chef Dr. The ministers prepared a fruity apple smoothie for Harald Hoppe. Anyone interested could test their fitness on an ergometer or try a three-point throw with a basketball. The Max Rubner Institute presented what everyday movements feel like when you are a few kilograms heavier in the form of an “overweight suit”. In this way, the wearer experiences how extra kilos mean a reduction in the quality of life.

After visiting the IN FORM stand, Ministers Gröhe and Schmidt went on a tour of the Green Week. They visited the Federal Association of the German Food Industry eV, the Federation for Food Law and Food Science eV and the exhibitor with several associations and clubs: “ErlebnisBauernhof”.