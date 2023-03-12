Home Health Federal Ministry of Health promotes digitization of the public health service
Health

Federal Ministry of Health promotes digitization of the public health service

From this year onwards, a BMG funding program will be launched to provide direct and direct support to ÖGD institutions in the federal states and municipalities in the ongoing digitization process. This year alone, the funds made available for this amount to around 220 million euros. It is important that the BMG will only be provided with these funds this year, which is why all potential applicants are requested to apply for projects promptly and to use the information channels available for this purpose.

Several eligible institutions can also join forces to submit an application.

The digital maturity model provides orientation for funding

The institutions of the ÖGD should be guided by a maturity model for their digitization projects to be applied for. With the help of this evaluation scheme, which was created and tested on the basis of scientific findings together with experts from the ÖGD, the institutions can independently assess the status of their previous or ongoing digitization efforts. At the same time, this self-assessment shows immediate and future need for action and the success of the measures taken can be measured later.

The website contains all information, the necessary application documents and an overview of information events for applicants www.gesundheitsamt-2025.de ready.

