Federica Panicucci with her heart in her throat: the very sad message | Sadly it’s gone

Federica Panicucci shares an overwhelming emotion with her fans: years after the terrible loss, her heart still belongs to him.

Historical face of the programme “Morning 5”in which he has been playing alongside his colleague for years Francis Vecchi, Federica Panicucci entertains millions of Italians daily during the early hours of the day.

Usually poised and imperturbable, the presenter constantly protects her private life, separating it from the public image offered to Mediaset viewers, and exploiting the canonical professionalism as a distinctive mark.

Fresh from the talked about divorce in 2015 with the DJ Mario Fargettafrom whom he had the children Sofia and Mattia, Federica Panicucci he enjoys a new serenity alongside his new companion Marco Baciniand the couple seems willing to formalize the relationship with a long-awaited wedding.

In 2016, however, the presenter has suddenly lost his father after a short and devastating illness: the excruciating loss is still an unresolved knot in his emotionality, as evidenced by a recent Instagram post…

Federica Panicucci and the touching confession: “It will never pass”

The star performer faced for the first time the theme of mourning in 2021, during a guest in the parterre of “Verissimo”. Federica Panicucci recalled in front of Silvia Toffanin the last moments with the father Edwardwho died in 2016 after a sudden physical meltdown.

Without holding back tears, the presenter reported: “I don’t think it will ever pass: his death was a strong and violent trauma… Today I am an adult woman, I have two grown children and a partner, but he was my father…“. Federica Panicucci also added: “He passed away a little early, he gave a lot to us, to my children. I often dream of him, hugging me and smiling at me… However, I haven’t worked out many things. When I asked the doctors: ‘How much do you still have?’, they replied: ‘Six months’… In less than three, he’s gone…“. On the occasion of father Edoardo’s birthday, the presenter dedicated a moving posthumous dedication on Instagram to her beloved parent.

Federica Panicucci on social media: “I would do anything”

The face of “Morning 5” has published a tender photo that portrays her with her father, a shot in which they both smile side by side with an accomplice and happy air.

Federica Panicucci he added at the bottom of the reflection: “I would do anything to be in your arms one more time. Happy birthday, daddy, wherever you are“.