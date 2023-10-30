Fedez Opens Up About Mental Health and Urges Government to Prioritize Funding

Federico Luciano, also known as Fedez, made headlines yesterday after his appearance on the popular talk show, “What’s the Weather Like.” The rapper revealed that he would be discussing a very important topic for him, one that he had never spoken about in public before. Prior to the broadcast, Fedez took to his social media channels to announce that he may start to stammer during the interview when discussing certain personal experiences. He assured his fans that this was normal and not to worry.

During the interview with host Fabio Fazio, Fedez opened up about his experiences with mental health. He questioned whether the public’s perception of him aligns with who he truly is, and acknowledged that journalists and commentators often portray him inaccurately. He admitted that he often feels compelled to respond to these portrayals, even when he knows it’s not the best course of action. However, in the presence of his wife and through his own self-reflection, he acknowledged the importance of sometimes remaining silent.

Fedez went on to discuss the impact of illness on his life, particularly his relationship with Gianluca Vialli, who passed away earlier this year after battling pancreatic cancer. The rapper shared how he sought solace in Vialli’s interview when he himself was diagnosed with the same disease. He expressed gratitude for Vialli’s kindness and compassion, even towards a stranger like himself. Fedez also mentioned that his own battle with mental health issues has not made him a better person yet, but he is actively working on improving himself.

The conversation then veered towards a recent dispute between Fedez and journalist Selvaggia Lucarelli, who indirectly referred to him as a “pathological narcissist.” Fedez responded by criticizing the journalist for diagnosing him without proper qualifications. He defended his actions and stated that sharing his personal struggles was a form of distraction and not intended to exploit his pain for attention.

Towards the end of the interview, Fedez took the opportunity to address a pressing issue: mental health in Italy. He pleaded with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to not cut the psychological bonus, highlighting the alarming number of adolescents suffering from mental disorders in the country. Fedez expressed his desire to use his foundation to open a community center and provide free support for young people in need.

Finally, Fedez responded to rumors about his involvement in the upcoming Sanremo Festival. After a joke made by Fiorello, many fans believed that Fedez would be the next artistic director for the festival. However, the rapper clarified that he had no official role and attributed the confusion to Fiorello’s voice sounding similar to his own.

Fedez’s candid and insightful interview shed light on important topics such as mental health and the need for greater support and understanding. His openness and vulnerability resonated with many viewers, sparking conversations and raising awareness.

