Nintendo Switch Online Members Get Free Access to Japanese Action RPG ‘Amaho no Saki Inahime’ in Upcoming Week

Nintendo Announces Free Game for Nintendo Switch Online Members

Nintendo has announced that the highly acclaimed game “Amaho no Saki Inahime” will be available for free for Nintendo Switch Online members next week. The free play period will begin on November 6, 2023, at 12:00 and end on November 12 at 17:59.

“Amaho no Saki Inahime” is set on “Hinoe Island,” a place dominated by ghosts. The game combines refreshing combo attacks with simulation elements that recreate the traditional Japanese rice farming process. It offers a unique Japanese action RPG experience.

Players will have the opportunity to experience traditional Japanese rice farming like never before in this game. From transplanting to cultivating and harvesting, they will go through all the necessary steps to cultivate excellent rice. Additionally, they can use farm tools as weapons to perform various martial arts techniques and enjoy refreshing side-scrolling action battles.

In conjunction with the start of the “Trial Play Party,” the download version of the game software will be discounted. Originally priced at HK$180, it will be available for HK$88 (approximately NT$365). If you are interested in trying out this game, please refer to our previous reports for more information.

Nintendo Switch Online members should mark their calendars and take advantage of this opportunity to play “Amaho no Saki Inahime” for free. The game’s unique blend of Japanese culture and gameplay elements makes it an exciting addition to the Nintendo Switch library. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer!

