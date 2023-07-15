Fennel meatballs with yoghurt dip | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients:

Place the flour, egg, water and half the olive oil in a bowl. Work into a liquid dough, add salt and seasoning. Leave covered for 30 minutes.

Peel the garlic and press through a press. Also peel and finely dice the onion. Mix both with the yoghurt, salt and pepper.

Finely chop zucchini and fennel using a food processor or grater. Pluck the mint leaves, chop finely and add to the dough together with the vegetables after the 30 minutes.

Heat the remaining oil in a pan, add 1 tablespoon of batter to the pan, press down and fry on both sides until crispy. Serve with the dip.

